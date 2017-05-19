Greater Clark school teachers get creative in yearbook - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Greater Clark school teachers get creative in yearbook

The staff photo for River Valley Middle School (Source: Greater Clark County Schools/ Facebook.com) The staff photo for River Valley Middle School (Source: Greater Clark County Schools/ Facebook.com)

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Yearbook photos are often boring and seldom flattering. But the faculty at one Greater Clark County School came up with a new way to have fun with their staff photos.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android 
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The staff at River Valley Middle School posed with props, made funny faces and played around with their head shots for the 2016-17 yearbook.

"Best staff yearbook pictures ever! Nice job River Valley Middle School! #BeGreater ," GCCS said via Facebook.

Several staff members combined their efforts and planning to create a very memorable yearbook page.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly