Greater Clark school teachers get creative in yearbook

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Yearbook photos are often boring and seldom flattering. But the faculty at one Greater Clark County School came up with a new way to have fun with their staff photos.

The staff at River Valley Middle School posed with props, made funny faces and played around with their head shots for the 2016-17 yearbook.

"Best staff yearbook pictures ever! Nice job River Valley Middle School! #BeGreater ," GCCS said via Facebook.

Several staff members combined their efforts and planning to create a very memorable yearbook page.

