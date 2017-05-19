Long-shot Actress wins Black-Eyed Susan to break maiden

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart). Actress on the inside rail with Nik Juarez atop wins the Black-Eyed Susan horse race at Pimlico race course as Lights of Medina with Feargal Lynch aboard take second place, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Baltimore. The 142nd Preaknes...

By DAVID GINSBURGAP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) - Long-shot Actress won the Black-Eyed Susan, breaking her maiden Friday in the prestigious Grade II race for 3-year-old fillies.

Sloshing over a sloppy track at Pimlico Race Course, Actress held off Lights of Medina by a head.

It was her third career race, following a pair of second-place finishes. Ridden by Nik Juarez, the filly paid $27.60, $10.60 and $7.80.

Lights of Medina, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Feargal Lynch, beat third-place finisher Corporate Queen by two lengths.

A fierce rainstorm began less than an hour before the race, and thunderclaps rang in the distance as the horses prepared to get into the starting gate.

Though the rain let up before the start, the horses sloshed through huge puddles over 1 1/8 miles.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.