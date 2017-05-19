The Latest: Colorado governor pardons man facing deportation

DENVER (AP) - The Latest on a Cuban felon facing deportation after huge prison mix up (all times local):
3:15 p.m.
Colorado's governor has pardoned a Cuban immigrant facing possible deportation after he was mistakenly released from prison, returned and then set free this week.
Gov. John Hickenlooper said Friday that Rene Lima-Marin has become a "law abiding, productive member of this community" after his accidental release from prison. He said he agreed with a judge's ruling this week that keeping Lima-Marin behind bars after he was released and started a family and new life would be "draconian."
Earlier in the day, Lima-Marin's wife, Jasmine, said she was prepared to uproot her life in the United States to go live with him in Cuba should he be deported.
_____
2:40 p.m.
The wife of a Cuban immigrant set to rejoin his family after he was mistakenly released from prison, then put back, says she would uproot her life in Colorado to go with him.
Jasmine Lima-Marin said she's hopeful that her husband, Rene, won't be deported to Cuba.
Rene Lima-Marin was convicted in 2000 of multiple felonies after he and another man robbed two video stores at gunpoint. He was mistakenly released in 2008. He then held a steady job installing glass, got married and has a 10-year-old stepson and 7-year-old son who was born while he was out of prison.
A toddler when his parents came to the United States from Cuba during the 1980 Mariel boat lift, a judge revoked his legal residency and ordered him deported after his conviction.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
