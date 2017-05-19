Juvenile hit by car in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A person has reportedly been struck by a vehicle in the Russell neighborhood.

The call came in around 5:15 p.m. Friday of a person hit at 26th and Chestnut Streets, Metrosafe confirms.

According to an LMPD Spokesperson, the victim was a juvenile female. She was transported to Norton Children's Hospital

There is no information known about her condition. There's also no information available about the vehicle involved.

WAVE 3 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

