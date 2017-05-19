Owner: No flak from the law for floating Alaska strip club

(George Davis via AP). In this May 8, 2017 photo released by George Davis, Darren Byler poses for photos on board the Wild Alaskan, a 94-foot boat he once operated as a floating strip club, in Kodiak, Alaska. Byler is resurrecting the enterprise as a n...

(Kodiak Daily Mirror via AP, File). FILE - This 2014 file photo, shows the Wild Alaskan, a converted crabbing boat that had been used as a strip club, moored near downtown Kodiak, Alaska. Its owner, Darren Byler, is resurrecting the controversial strip...

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska man says he didn't have problems with authorities after he reopened a strip club on his converted crabbing boat as a way to protest his conviction on federal charges.

Darren Byler launched the first nightly protest Thursday in a harbor near the island town of Kodiak. He says about 35 people showed up to watch eight exotic dancers aboard the 94-foot Wild Alaskan.

Byler was fined and sentenced to probation in January for disposing human waste off the same vessel. He says the federal "poop" charges were retaliation from authorities and others who disapprove of the exotic-dancer business.

He's not serving alcohol or charging admission, but people have to pay $25 for a round-trip water-taxi ride.

Coast Guard and Kodiak police didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.