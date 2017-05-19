Colorado governor pardons felon to stave off deportation

(AP Photo/ P. Solomon Banda). Jasmine Lima-Marin, center, stands next to supporters and her attorney, Hans Meyer, right, during a news conference on May 19, 2017, in Denver. Lima-Marin's husband, who came to the United States from Cuba as a baby during...

DENVER (AP) - Colorado's governor on Friday pardoned a Cuban immigrant who had been mistakenly freed from prison, returned and then set free this week only to be held by immigration authorities for deportation.

Rene Lima-Marin was a toddler when his parents entered the U.S. as part of the 1980 Mariel boatlift. He was a legal resident of the United States. But that was revoked after his conviction in an armed robbery case in 2000.

Lima-Marin had initially been mistakenly released from Colorado state prison on parole in 2008, married and worked regularly installing glass. The authorities sent him back to prison in 2014, and a judge ruled this week that Lima-Marin deserved to be released.

But before he could return to his family, ICE detained him, citing the deportation order from 2000. His lawyers said a pardon was his only chance to stave off deportation.

"This was a question of justice," Gov. John Hickenlooper told an afternoon news conference, noting that 98 of the 100 members of the state Assembly had backed a motion calling for Lima-Marin's pardon. "This was a pretty clear example of someone who's done all the work necessary to earn a second chance."

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It's unclear whether the governor's action will be enough to stop Lima-Marin's deportation.

"I'm not a lawyer," Hickenlooper said when asked whether the pardon would be enough.

Hans Meyer, Rene-Marin's lawyer, said he'd file motions to try to vacate the federal government's deportation order. "We're incredibly grateful to the governor for a just and fair solution," he said.

