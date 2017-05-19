Officials: Man tried to get into cockpit on flight to Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) - Federal agents met an American Airlines plane from Los Angeles when it landed in Honolulu on Friday and detained a man who had tried to get into the cockpit during the flight but was subdued by a crew member and another passenger, officials said.
A law enforcement official told The Associated Press the man is like to face federal charges after he "tried to breach the cockpit door" on American Airlines Flight 31.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation.
There were 181 passengers and six crew members aboard the plane, American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody said. It landed safely at 11:35 a.m. Hawaii time with federal agents waiting for it at the request of the flight crew, Cody said.
An official who was not authorized to speak publicly about the incident told the AP that the passenger was subdued by a crew member and another passenger who was a retired law-enforcement officer.
American Airlines said it did not immediately know the person's nationality. That information is not required for manifests on domestic flights.
U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was briefed on the incident, according to a statement from the department. There are no other reports of disruptions, but the department said it is monitoring all flights Friday out of caution.
___
Balsamo reported from Los Angeles. AP Airlines Writer David Koenig contributed to this story from Dallas.
