Mexican boxer David 'Tornado' Sanchez killed in car crash

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Authorities say former boxing champion David "Tornado" Sanchez and his brother have been killed in a car crash in northern Mexico.

The World Boxing Association says Sanchez was 25 years old when he died Friday. In an online statement it calls him a "great gladiator who still had a long way ahead."

Mexican newspaper El Universal reports that Sanchez's brother Jonathan was also killed in the morning crash in Hermosillo, Sonora state.

The Hermosillo city government says via Twitter that "we regret the death of (Sanchez) and Jonathan. Without a doubt we will miss you in Hermosillo, champion."

According to the WBA, Sanchez was an interim champion at the 115-lb. weight class. He had a record of 31 wins - 23 by knockout - four losses and two draws.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.