The Latest: Flight attendant group proud of crew's actions

HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu (all times local):

___

8:12 a.m.

The association of flight attendants says it is proud of the American Airlines crew that handled a disturbance on a Hawaii-bound flight Friday and allowed the plane to land safely.

Bob Ross, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, on Saturday said the attendants intervened to "defuse a high-risk situation."

Eyewitnesses have said a flight attendant used an airplane drink cart to prevent a man from reaching the front of the jet.

Ross says flight attendants are the last line of defense during air travel.

7:25 a.m.

American Airlines says its flight attendants played a key role in handling a disturbance on a Hawaii-bound flight to ensure the safety of those on board.

American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody said in a statement Saturday the incident highlighted the airline crew's professionalism.

Law enforcement officers were requested to meet Flight 31 when the plane landed in Honolulu on Friday.

Eyewitnesses say a flight attendant used an airplane drink cart to block a man from reaching the front of the jet.

He was then immobilized with duct tape in a seat until the plane landed, escorted by two fighter jets.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.