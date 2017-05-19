Washington County, Indiana under state of emergency due to storms

Some of the extensive flooding in Washington County (Source:Washington County Sheriff's Office/ Facebook)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Washington County has declared a state of emergency as it attempts to deal with damage from Friday afternoon's storms.

Several local roads are closed, including State Road 56 going into Salem.

Indiana State Police have been called in to help with the county's efforts.

Water rescues are reportedly being attempted, but no word yet on where those are.

WAVE 3 News has reached out to emergency management services in the area, including the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and Washington County authorities for more information.

