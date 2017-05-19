Spieth out at Nelson; Kokrak has career-best 62, leads by 5

IRVING, Texas (AP) - Jason Kokrak shot a bogey-free 8-under 62 Friday for a record five-stroke lead after two rounds at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where local favorite Jordan Spieth missed the cut for the first time at the tournament where he made his debut as a 16-year-old high school junior.
Kokrak, the 128th-ranked player in the world, matched the Nelson's 36-hole record at 12 under after his career-best scoring round, and no one has ever had a bigger lead there after two rounds.
Billy Horschel was second at 7 under after three consecutive birdies to finish a 65. Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1 player, had his second consecutive 67 and was among six players tied for third.
Spieth closed with a 75, including a 9 on the par-5 16th after hitting two tee balls out of bounds. With a 3-over total and needing at least one birdie, Spieth finished with consecutive pars. His 17-foot birdie try at No. 17 curled by the cup, and he missed a 14-footer on 18.
The 23-year-old Spieth also missed the cut last week in The Players Championship. He last missed consecutive cuts in 2015.
Kokrak finished with a nice par save after driving way right. The ball landed in the rough closer to the first fairway with a temporary concession stand between him and the hole. He managed to hit the ball back in the fairway short of the green, then chipped to 6 feet.
Kokrak had the 36-hole lead for only the second time in 146 career PGA Tour starts. The other was the 2016 Northern Trust Open, where he ended up with a career-best tie for second.
Byeong Hun An had a bogey-free 66 to get into the tie for third with Johnson, Bud Cauley (67), Cameron Tringale (68), Jhonttan Vegas (68) and first-round co-leader James Hahn (70). They were one stroke better than a group that included Grayson Murray, who had never seen the TPC Four Seasons course before this week but hit 16 of 18 greens in a 65 on Friday.
Sergio Garcia, the Masters champion who is defending his second Nelson title, birdied six of his last 15 holes for a 65 to get to 2 under. He opened with a 73.
Spieth, the 2015 Masters and U.S. Open champion, first played a PGA Tour event at age 16 on a sponsor's exemption in the 2010 tournament, and tied for 16th - still his best Nelson finish. He missed his high school graduation ceremony in 2011 to play after making the cut again.
After an opening birdie Friday, Spieth missed a 3 1/2-foot par putt at the par-3 second hole. He had five bogeys and four birdies, plus saved par from a drop at the edge of a curb after his tee shot at the 316-yard 11th hole rolled to a stop on a neighborhood street, before the horrendous 16th hole.
___
More AP golf: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.More >>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetablesMore >>
A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetablesMore >>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner is crying in court as he apologizes to the 15-year-old girl with whom he exchanged sexually explicit textsMore >>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner is crying in court as he apologizes to the 15-year-old girl with whom he exchanged sexually explicit textsMore >>
A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 othersMore >>
A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 othersMore >>
Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes has died at 77, his wife said.More >>
Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes has died at 77, his wife said.More >>
Russian president Vladimir Putin weighs in on the current state of U.S. politics surrounding the allegations of President Trump leaking classified information to Russian officials.More >>
Russian president Vladimir Putin weighs in on the current state of U.S. politics surrounding the allegations of President Trump leaking classified information to Russian officials.More >>
The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday evening as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday evening as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday evening as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday evening as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
President Trump complained Wednesday that "no politician in history" has been treated worse. Democrats demanded an independent commission to dig into his firing of FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautioned against "rushing to judgment."More >>
President Trump complained Wednesday that "no politician in history" has been treated worse. Democrats demanded an independent commission to dig into his firing of FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautioned against "rushing to judgment."More >>
Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."More >>
Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."More >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.More >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.More >>