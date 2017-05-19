Newport police chief: 'Bullets were flying in my direction' while responding to call

Newport Police Chief Tom Collins said bullets were flying toward his direction when he responded to a “shots fired” called Friday overnight.



It happened in the 600 block of Monmouth in the parking lot of Brass Bull and Huddles Bar around 2:30 a.m.



“The bullets were flying right in the direction I’m standing in now,” Collins said from the parking lot in the back of the business.

He reported at least five or six shots fired coming from the back of Orchard alley.



“I was concerned that I was going to get shot,” Collins said.

Collins said he answers calls on patrol about once a week to keep his feet to the ground.

Collins said after talking to witnesses it was determined that an argument inside came out into the parking lot.

He said those targeted were not cooperating with the investigation.

The shooter is still at large and his bullets only ended up hitting a couple of cars.

Information from the shooting lead to a raid at an apartment inside the Vue 180 after securing a warrant.

The person they were looking for was not there, but police did confiscate drugs and money.



A 26-year-old woman was in the apartment with her children and was placed under arrest.

