Daviess Co. semi-pro football team gears up for first game

It sounds odd, but just about every time Pete Hammer picks up the phone and says hello, there is someone on the line saying goodbye.More >>
It sounds odd, but just about every time Pete Hammer picks up the phone and says hello, there is someone on the line saying goodbye.More >>
Customers will get the chance to watch and interact as rotating chefs prepare a meal right in front them at the newest concept coming soon to downtown New Albany.More >>
Customers will get the chance to watch and interact as rotating chefs prepare a meal right in front them at the newest concept coming soon to downtown New Albany.More >>
Lunden Pope was injured just after 5 p.m. yesterday and died from her injuries early today.More >>
Lunden Pope was injured just after 5 p.m. yesterday and died from her injuries early today.More >>
The State Supreme Court adopted a rule last year to take cuffs and shackles off young defendants in court, but, in Jefferson County it wasn't being followed. That changed in December after a new judge started putting the rule in action.More >>
The State Supreme Court adopted a rule last year to take cuffs and shackles off young defendants in court, but, in Jefferson County it wasn't being followed. That changed in December after a new judge started putting the rule in action.More >>
Washington County has declared a state of emergency as it attempts to deal with damage from Friday afternoon's storms.More >>
Washington County has declared a state of emergency as it attempts to deal with damage from Friday afternoon's storms.More >>