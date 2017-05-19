Crews respond to shooting in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crews are responding to a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m. Friday, of a person shot in the 1600 block of South 11th Street, Metrosafe confirms.

Once on scene, crews found a man shot twice. His condition is unknown.

No further information is known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574- LMPD.

