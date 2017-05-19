JCPS not renewing chief business officer Tom Hudson's contract

Hudson was hired in November 2015 for the position. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced Friday it will not renew the contract of chief business officer Tom Hudson.

Hudson was hired in November 2015 for the position. He was responsible for the management of financial services, human resources and purchasing within JCPS.

RELATED STORIES

+ Doss High principal named JCPS interim superintendent

+ Student killed was set to graduate next week

"He has worked tirelessly to restructure our Human Resources Department, improve our budget process, streamline employee relations and move forward our Career Academies," outgoing superintendent Donna Hargens said in a written statement. "We are a better district because of his service.”

Hudson's contract is scheduled to end June 30.

Copyright 2015 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.