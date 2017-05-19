Please and Thank You robbed, all stolen money recovered

Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You realized shortly after arriving at work that something was wrong. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day.

“The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said.

However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt. She was stunned by what she saw.

“The side window had been forced open, broken,” Goldberg said. “I noticed first thing that window shouldn't have been open. The cash register was empty and thrown on the floor.”

Around $600 was gone. The coffee shop was robbed overnight. Employees soon learned they weren't the only ones.

”When the police arrived they told us that the night before two men, I think on bikes, broke into a whole bunch of businesses in this area.”

However, police were able to catch up with the thieves before Please and Thank You opened Thursday morning. Unlike so many theft cases, this one, has a happy ending. The coffee shop got every cent back.

“Police were able to return it to us within the hour,” Goldberg said. “It was really great. I mean as far as robberies go, we were kind of lucky.”

