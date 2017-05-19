Go Red for Women raises heart disease and stroke awareness

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Hundreds of people decked out in red participated in the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women luncheon on Friday.

The 14th annual event was at the Marriott hotel in downtown Louisville.

The event is the world's largest network of women raising awareness of the dangers of heart disease and stroke, according to the American Heart Association.

“It’s about empowering women to know their numbers, and to improve their health and well-being," Jill Bell, chair of the Go Red for Women luncheon, said in a news release. "I encourage everyone to take time out for yourselves."

Heart disease and stroke are the number one and number five killers of women over age 20, according to the American Heart Association.

"Be aware of your health," Louann Thompson, spokesperson for Norton Health Care, said. "Make sure that you have a primary care physician, that you know your numbers, that you don't smoke, that you exercise, and you eat healthy."

The event also featured a cooking demonstration, a health expo, and an appearance from actress Kim Coles.

