Celtics' Thomas sits out 2nd half with right hip strain

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) tries to move the ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Boston.

BOSTON (AP) - The Celtics say point guard Isaiah Thomas is sitting out the second half of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against Cleveland because of a right hip strain.

Thomas played 18 minutes in the first half Friday night, but had a noticeable limp late in the half. It is unclear when he sustained the injury.

The All-Star had just two points and six assists in the opening 24 minutes as Cleveland took a 72-31 lead.

