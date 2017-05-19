Softball player who sustained face injury makes comeback

Before the game, she said she was ready to come back (WFIE)

Union County High School pitcher Evyn Hendrickson made her first appearance in the circle after an injury a month ago that nearly cost her everything.

In April, Hendrickson was hit with a 70 mile per hour line drive that broke several bones in her face.

Before the game, she said she was ready to come back.

