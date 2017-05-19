Golf scramble raises money for fallen Officer Nick Rodman's family

100 percent of the proceeds from the golf scramble went to Officer Rodman's family. (Source: Steven Richards, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of people hit the golf course Friday to raise money for fallen Officer Nick Rodman's family.

The golf scramble was hosted by Sun Valley golf course, and 100 percent of the proceeds went to Rodman's family.

RELATED STORIES

+ Portland residents show support for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

+ Holy Cross honors Officer Nick Rodman with stuffed animal collection

Rodman was hit and killed while in pursuit of a suspect in March. Community members said they wanted to do what they could to help his family.

"I just wanted to step up," Kevin Peak said. "Give and get something organized to be able to give to the Rodman family every dollar they can use."

Rodman left behind a wife, a two-year-old son, and a newborn baby girl.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.