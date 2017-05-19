More than 100 tons of hot dogs recalled due to possible metal fragments

Cincinnati, Ohio company, John Morrell and Co. is voluntarily recalling 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products that may be contaminated by extraneous materials, specifically metal, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The hot dogs were shipped to retail locations across the U.S.

The following products are subject to the recall:

14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017

16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017

Recalled products also will have the establishment number "EST. 296" on the side of the package.

The problem was discovered, according to the FSIS release, after John Morrell and Co. received three complaints of metal objects in the beef frank product packages. The company notified the FSIS on Thursday, May 19, 2017.

So far there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury to someone eating the hot dogs.

Those who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them and they should either throw the hot dogs away or return them to where they were purchased.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1 (877) 933-4625, or click HERE.

