Daviess Co. graduate hasn't missed a school day since kindergarten

Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. “The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.More >>
Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. “The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.More >>
Fallen Officer Nick Rodman's family and friends share stories about his life as a son, brother, friend, father and husband.More >>
Fallen Officer Nick Rodman's family and friends share stories about his life as a son, brother, friend, father and husband.More >>
The National Weather Service recently issued its first two air quality alerts of 2017 after the Louisville Air Watch measured for significant air pollutants.More >>
The National Weather Service recently issued its first two air quality alerts of 2017 after the Louisville Air Watch measured for significant air pollutants.More >>
The golf scramble was hosted by Sun Valley golf course, and 100 percent of the proceeds went to Rodman's family.More >>
The golf scramble was hosted by Sun Valley golf course, and 100 percent of the proceeds went to Rodman's family.More >>
Heart disease and stroke are the number one and number five killers of women over age 20, according to the American Heart Association.More >>
Heart disease and stroke are the number one and number five killers of women over age 20, according to the American Heart Association.More >>