Daviess Co. graduate hasn't missed a school day since kindergarten

There are some who achieve perfect attendance as a high school student. There are fewer who make it from middle school through 12th grade. Then there's Tyler Boling who hasn't missed a single day since he started kindergarten.

"Many people who just found out this year are really surprised," said Boling. "It's kind of cool to see their reaction because I know it's something not many people have done before."

Thousands cheered Boling on when the principal announced his accomplishment.

"It was definitely rough for sure. It was one of those things were through elementary and middle school it just happened you know, it just worked out that way," Boling said. "Once I got to high school it was just one of those things where I've made it this far, you know, just might as well go for it. So now I'm here."

"It's incredible," said Daviess County Social Studies Teacher Trey Pippins. "I give him a little bit of a hard time about it, because it's such an incredible feat. But it sort of encapsulates what kind of person Tyler is."

As a student-athlete on two varsity teams, Boling says he was often busy on school nights. But, what about those doctor's appointments, or catching a cold?

"That was the tough one for Mom," said Boling. "She had to schedule things after school or over breaks. Fortunately, I was blessed, actually. No major sickness. There'd be days where I'd wake up and not feel the best but, nothing to keep me from going."

After all the hard work, Boling earned an academic scholarship to WKU.

He's even planning to continue his goal of never missing class for the next four years.

