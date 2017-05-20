Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

PREDATORS-DUCKS

Predators lose injured C Ryan Johansen for rest of playoffs

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Nashville center Ryan Johansen will miss the rest of the Stanley Cup playoffs after emergency surgery on a left thigh injury, leaving the Predators without their top postseason scorer heading into Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

The Predators announced the injury Friday after the club traveled to Anaheim to face the Ducks on Saturday night.

Johansen was injured during the Ducks' overtime victory in Game 4, which evened the series.

The smooth forward leads the Predators with 13 points in 14 playoff games while centering their top line with Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson.

Johansen scored 61 regular-season points to match Arvidsson for the team lead.

ROCKIES-REDS

Amarista knocks in 4, Rockies overpower slumping Reds 12-6

CINCINNATI (AP) - Alexi Amarista hit a three-run homer and a run-scoring single during Colorado's eight-run rally on Friday night, and the Rockies extended the best start in their history with a 12-6 victory over the slumping Cincinnati Reds.

The Rockies lead the NL in wins at 27-16, their best mark through 43 games.

Amarista's three-run shot off Lisalverto Bonilla (0-2) sparked the big sixth-inning rally. Nolan Arenado had a two-run homer off Wandy Peralta. Amarista kept it going with an RBI single during his second at-bat in the inning, matching his career high with four RBIs. Colorado sent 14 batters to the plate and piled up nine hits overall.

Cincinnati hadn't allowed that many runs in an inning since 2015, when it gave up 10 at Colorado.

The Reds have lost seven straight, their longest skid since they dropped 11 in a row last May.

TITANS-MOVES

Tennessee Titans sign WR Darius Jennings, FB Joe Bacci

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans signed wide receiver Darius Jennings and fullback Joe Bacci on Friday and waived receiver K.J. Maye.

Jennings caught 14 passes for 117 yards for the Cleveland Browns in 2015. He spent last season on practice squads with the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, and the Jets waived the 5-foot-10 receiver last month.

Bacci is an undrafted rookie from Central Michigan.

The Titans had signed Maye to their practice squad in the final week of last season.

TENNESSEE-WOODRUFF

Tennessee names Chris Woodruff men's tennis coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Chris Woodruff, a former NCAA singles champion at Tennessee, will be the new men's tennis coach at his alma mater.

Tennessee announced Friday that it has selected Woodruff to replace Sam Winterbotham, who was fired May 4 after 11 seasons. Woodruff will receive a five-year contract with an average base salary of $141,000.

Woodruff has been part of Tennessee's coaching staff since ending his pro career in 2002. He spent two seasons as a volunteer assistant before being promoted to assistant coach in 2004. He had been Tennessee's associate head coach since 2006.

Woodruff won the NCAA singles title in 1993 and was ranked as high as 29th during his professional career. He reached the 2000 Australian Open quarterfinals and was part of the 2000 U.S. Davis Cup team.

PREAKNESS ODDS

Always Dreaming heavily favored in early Preakness wagering

BALTIMORE (AP) - Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is taking heavy action in early wagering for this weekend's Preakness.

The 4-5 favorite on the morning line, Always Dreaming opened at 1-5 when advance betting began Friday afternoon.

Arkansas Derby winner Classic Empire was second at 5-1.

The other eight horses were in double digits, with Gunnevera the third choice at 14-1.

Odds will fluctuate up to the start of the race, scheduled for 6:48 p.m. Saturday.

BLACK-EYED SUSAN

Long-shot Actress wins Black-Eyed Susan to break maiden

BALTIMORE (AP) - Long-shot Actress won the Black-Eyed Susan, breaking her maiden Friday in the prestigious Grade Two race for 3-year-old fillies.

Sloshing over a sloppy track at Pimlico Race Course, Actress held off Lights of Medina by a head.

It was her third career race, following a pair of second-place finishes. Ridden by Nik Juarez, the filly paid $27.60, $10.60 and $7.80.

Lights of Medina, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Feargal Lynch, beat third-place finisher Corporate Queen by two lengths.

A fierce rainstorm began less than an hour before the race, and thunderclaps rang in the distance as the horses prepared to get into the starting gate.

Though the rain let up before the start, the horses sloshed through huge puddles over 1 1/8 miles.

