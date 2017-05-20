Police family attends fallen officer's son's graduation

The Nicholasville Police Department shared the photo of the graduation on their Facebook page. (Source: Nicholasville PD)

JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Members of the Nicholasville Police Department made a promise to take care of the family of a fallen officer. Years later, they are keeping that promise.

In March 2015, Burke Rhoads was killed in serious car crash. This week, his brothers and sisters in blue stepped in on a very important day, his son's graduation.

A large group came out to Bryan Rhoads', Burke Rhoads' son's, East Jessamine Middle School eighth-grade graduation to cheer him on. They all stood in for Burke and took a big photo with Bryan on his graduation.

The Nicholasville Police Department shared the photo on their Facebook page saying, "When one of our own is lost in the line of duty, we stand in his place as his son completes the 8th grade and becomes a high school student. Your dad would be so proud Bryan!"



Rhoads’ police family said they visit during the holidays as well.

