Rapidly rising Zverev reaches first Masters final in Rome

(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Romania's Simona Halep acknowledges the applause after winning her semifinal match against Netherlands' Kiki Bertens at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 20, 2017.

(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Netherlands' Kiki Bertens serves the ball during her semifinal match against Romania's Simona Halep at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 20, 2017.

(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Romania's Simona Halep acknowledges the applause after winning her semifinal match against Netherlands' Kiki Bertens at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 20, 2017.

(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Romania's Simona Halep acknowledges the applause after winning her semifinal match against Netherlands' Kiki Bertens at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 20, 2017.

(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Romania's Simona Halep returns the ball during her semifinal match against Netherlands Kiki Bertens at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 20, 2017.

By ANDREW DAMPFAP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) - Alexander "Sascha" Zverev became the youngest Masters Series finalist in a decade when he beat American veteran John Isner 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-1 at the Italian Open on Saturday.

Zverev, at 20, was the youngest on the ATP Tour since Novak Djokovic won Miami in 2007 at the age of 19.

Zverev could meet Djokovic in the Rome final if the four-time champion gets past Dominic Thiem in the late semifinal.

With tennis greats Rod Laver and Manolo Santana looking on at the Foro Italico, Zverev showed off an all-court game that has prompted many experts to predict he'll reach No. 1 some day.

Zverev won most of the longer rallies, displayed a well-disguised drop shot, made precise volleys and even served bigger than Isner, who is usually one of the best servers on tour.

In the opening set, Zverev won 20 of his 22 points on serve to Isner's 19 of 29, and over the course of the match he struck more aces: 12 to 8.

After losing a tight second set in which neither player dropped serve, Zverev responded by breaking at the first opportunity in the third.

Earlier, Djokovic picked up right where he left off in a rain-delayed quarterfinal against former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro, closing out a 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Djokovic was leading 6-1, 1-2 before heavy rain on Friday forced a postponement. In clearer conditions on Saturday, Djokovic held serve and then got the decisive break in the next game with a drop-shot winner.

Djokovic waved his arms to get the crowd behind him as the set wore on, dictating play from near the baseline while del Potro stood farther back retrieving balls in the corners.

On the women's side, fourth-ranked Simona Halep advanced to the final and extended her clay-court winning streak to 10 matches by beating Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 7-5, 6-1.

Halep will face 11th-ranked Elina Svitolina of Ukraine for the trophy after French Open champion Garbine Muguruza retired due to an apparent injury after only 20 minutes. Svitolina led 4-1.

Svitolina won her tour-best 30th match of the year.

After dropping five set points while serving for the opening set at 5-4, Halep started knocking her head with her finger as if saying, "Wake up." After getting broken in that game she held at love in her next service game to end the set.

Halep then cruised past 20th-ranked Bertens amid intermittent rain.

Bertens committed 31 unforced errors to Halep's nine.

Halep took the title in Madrid last weekend.

Zverev improved to 3-0 in his career against the 24th-ranked Isner, who has been watching Zverev progress since they both trained at the Saddlebrook resort in Florida, when Isner was already a top pro and Zverev was an adolescent.

Zverev had already become the youngest Rome semifinalist since Rafael Nadal won the second of his seven Foro Italico titles at age 19 in 2006.

Zverev's older brother, Mischa, is ranked 32nd, and his father, Alexander, is a former pro player and his coach.

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/asdampf

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.