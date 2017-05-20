Ex-coal CEO seeks vindication in blast after year in prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - After finishing a one-year prison sentence, a former West Virginia coal executive has wasted no time resuming a campaign for vindication in the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in four decades.
In a phone interview Friday, ex-Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship took up the same fight he waged before his 2015 trial: to convince people that natural gas, and not methane gas and excess coal dust, was at the root of the explosion at Upper Big Branch Mine in West Virginia, which killed 29 miners in 2010.
Blankenship was sentenced last year for a misdemeanor conspiracy to violate federal mine safety standards at Upper Big Branch. He was acquitted of felonies that could have stretched his sentence to 30 years. He finished his prison term on May 10.
"I know who I am and what I am," Blankenship said. "And I'm more than 100 percent innocent, and the charges were ridiculous. And all the emotion and all the publicity about it was just incorrect, which has been the case with me for years and years."
Authorities have long dismissed Blankenship's argument, and have shown no signs of changing that. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a longtime rival, said he hoped Blankenship would "disappear from the public eye" after his release from prison.
Among his many criticisms of the trial and prosecution, Blankenship took issue with family members of deceased miners being allowed in the courtroom, while testimony on the explosion itself was barred because he wasn't charged with causing the explosion. And it was unfortunate, he said, that the judge wouldn't let him or the parties bring up the explosion.
"It was sort of irreconcilable that we were packed with family members whose loved ones had been lost, as if it was something I had caused," Blankenship said. "But yet, the trial, as ordered by the judge, and the jury was instructed, had nothing to do with the explosion."
At Upper Big Branch, four investigations found worn and broken cutting equipment created a spark that ignited accumulations of coal dust and methane gas. Broken and clogged water sprayers then allowed what should have been a minor flare-up to become an inferno.
On his release date, Blankenship immediately tweeted up a storm, saying federal mine regulators had lied. He later wrote a letter to President Donald Trump that he should re-examine the Upper Big Branch investigation, and quickly challenged Manchin to debate what happened in the deadly mine blast.
A federal appeals court upheld Blankenship's conviction in January. He has said he will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Manchin's spokesman, Jonathan Kott, has since said that out of respect for the families, the Democratic senator "is not going to comment about this anymore."
Blankenship, 67, now lives in Las Vegas and has the resources, despite the case, to comfortably retire, though he may pursue other opportunities, he said.
While in prison, options to pass the time were limited, he said: sleep, eat, socialize, play card games or chess, watch television, exercise, check email on a limited basis and take up to 10 minutes a day allotted for phone calls. His main duty in prison was cleaning and housekeeping. He also had time to write up a small booklet named "An American Political Prisoner," another effort to clear his name.
Former Upper Big Branch miner Tommy Davis, who lost a son, brother and a nephew in the explosion, has said Blankenship should still be in prison.
"He didn't get what he deserved," Davis said.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.More >>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.More >>
NAACP president to leave office as civil rights group undertakes changes in mission and goals.More >>
NAACP president to leave office as civil rights group undertakes changes in mission and goals.More >>
A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetablesMore >>
A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetablesMore >>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner is crying in court as he apologizes to the 15-year-old girl with whom he exchanged sexually explicit textsMore >>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner is crying in court as he apologizes to the 15-year-old girl with whom he exchanged sexually explicit textsMore >>
A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 othersMore >>
A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 othersMore >>
Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes has died at 77, his wife said.More >>
Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes has died at 77, his wife said.More >>
Russian president Vladimir Putin weighs in on the current state of U.S. politics surrounding the allegations of President Trump leaking classified information to Russian officials.More >>
Russian president Vladimir Putin weighs in on the current state of U.S. politics surrounding the allegations of President Trump leaking classified information to Russian officials.More >>
The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday evening as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday evening as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday evening as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday evening as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
President Trump complained Wednesday that "no politician in history" has been treated worse. Democrats demanded an independent commission to dig into his firing of FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautioned against "rushing to judgment."More >>
President Trump complained Wednesday that "no politician in history" has been treated worse. Democrats demanded an independent commission to dig into his firing of FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautioned against "rushing to judgment."More >>
Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."More >>
Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."More >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.More >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.More >>