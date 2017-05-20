Brewers, Cubs rained out at Wrigley Field, makeup on July 6

(AP Photo/David Banks). A tarp covers the field during a rain delay in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, May, 19, 2017, in Chicago.

By MATT SCHOCHAssociated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - The game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon has been rained out.

The game will be made up at 1:20 p.m. CT on July 6.

The probable starters for the game, Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.43 ERA) for the Brewers and Jake Arrieta (4-3, 5.44) for the Cubs, will pitch on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.