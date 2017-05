The Latest: Everything Lovely wins on Preakness undercard

(AP Photo/Garry Jones). Hot walker Patricia Campos, left, holds Kentucky Derby champion Always Dreaming as he gets a quick bath following a morning walk at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Saturday, May 20, 2017.

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart). Katie Crammer and Zach Crammer of Maryland, watch the third race at the track ahead of the running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore. The 142nd Preakness Stakes hors...

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Stephanie Hirn, of Alexandria Va., walks in the grandstand area ahead of the running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore. The 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race runs Satur...

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart). William Brown, of Spencerville, Md., watches the third race at the track ahead of the running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore. The 142nd Preakness Stakes horse rac...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Bethann Dixon works before the second race on the track ahead of the running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore. The 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race runs Saturd...

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Latest on the Preakness Stakes (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

Everything Lovely has kicked off the Preakness Stakes undercard with a front-running victory in the $100,000 Very One for filly and mare turf sprinters at Pimlico.

The 5-year-old trained by Kate Demasi grabbed hold of the softened course rated good Saturday following heavy rain a day earlier. It was her sixth win in 20 starts, and a sharp rebound from last year when she finished 11th in this race.

Javier Castellano was aboard for the five furlongs in 57.93 seconds. Everything Lovely held off Sunnysammi by a length and paid $7.80 to win.

___

1:10 p.m.

The infield party is in full swing ahead of the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Baltimore.

Country singer Sam Hunt and electro house music DJ Zedd are co-headlining the pre-race concert under cloudy skies. Also on the bill is Good Charlotte.

The racetrack is listed as muddy after Friday's rainstorm. After three straight days of 90-degree weather, Saturday's high is 66 degrees (18 C).

The U.S. Army Golden Knights will parachute, the B-2 Stealth bomber is set for a flyover and the Budweiser Clydesdales will parade later on.

