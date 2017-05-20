The Latest: Recruiting Ready wins Chick Lang at Pimlico

(AP Photo/Garry Jones). Hot walker Patricia Campos, left, holds Kentucky Derby champion Always Dreaming as he gets a quick bath following a morning walk at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Saturday, May 20, 2017.

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart). Katie Crammer and Zach Crammer of Maryland, watch the third race at the track ahead of the running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore. The 142nd Preakness Stakes hors...

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Stephanie Hirn, of Alexandria Va., walks in the grandstand area ahead of the running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore. The 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race runs Satur...

(AP Photo/Mike Stewart). William Brown, of Spencerville, Md., watches the third race at the track ahead of the running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore. The 142nd Preakness Stakes horse rac...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Bethann Dixon works before the second race on the track ahead of the running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore. The 142nd Preakness Stakes horse race runs Saturd...

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Latest on the Preakness Stakes (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

Recruiting Ready has extended his winning streak to three in a row with a 3¾-length victory in the $200,000 Chick Lang Stakes for 3-year-old sprinters at Pimlico.

It was also the third win on Saturday for jockey Horacio Karamanos.

Recruiting Ready improved his overall record to 4 for 9 for trainer Horacio DePaz. The colt paid $7.40 to win after running six furlongs in 1:10.35.

Aquamarine, trained by Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, rallied up the rail to get second.

Yoshida added some international flair to the Preakness day undercard with a four-length victory in the $100,000 James W. Murphy Stakes for 3-year-olds on the turf.

The Japan-bred colt got his second win in three starts, all in the U.S., for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott.

Ridden by Joel Rosario, Yoshida paid $7.60 to win. He ran a mile in 1:36.83.

___

2:20 p.m.

Support has softened for Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming in early wagering for the Preakness.

After opening as the 1-5 favorite on Friday, the colt's odds have drifted up to 3-2, which translates into roughly a $5 win payoff for each $2 wager.

Classic Empire, who was fourth in the Kentucky Derby, is giving the favorite a run for his money as the 2-1 second choice.

Lookin At Lee, the fast-closing runner-up in the Derby, is third choice at 8-1.

Conquest Mo Money, expected to vie with Always Dreaming on the early lead, is fourth choice at 9-1.

The other six horses are all at double-digit odds.

___

1:54 p.m.

This is not your father's Preakness Day infield. Heck, it's not even your big brother's infield.

A food court? A DJ spinning electronic dance tunes? No lines for beer?

It's been a long time since fans were allowed to bring their own kegs into Pimlico on the day of the Preakness.

Now, fans can receive endless refills of modestly sized mugs or buy drinks of Jack Daniel's whiskey at $10 a pop.

The change has certainly made it a safer environment. But it's also much more drab than in the crazy days when the infield mascot was named "Kegasus."

Instead of breaking legs running over portable toilets, the millennials are buying turkey legs.

Oh, and there's this: More people are vaping than smoking cigars.

___

1:25 p.m.

Everything Lovely has kicked off the Preakness Stakes undercard with a front-running victory in the $100,000 Very One for filly and mare turf sprinters at Pimlico.

The 5-year-old trained by Kate Demasi grabbed hold of the softened course rated good Saturday following heavy rain a day earlier. It was her sixth win in 20 starts, and a sharp rebound from last year when she finished 11th in this race.

Javier Castellano was aboard for the five furlongs in 57.93 seconds. Everything Lovely held off Sunnysammi by a length and paid $7.80 to win.

___

1:10 p.m.

The infield party is in full swing ahead of the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico in Baltimore.

Country singer Sam Hunt and electro house music DJ Zedd are co-headlining the pre-race concert under cloudy skies. Also on the bill is Good Charlotte.

The racetrack is listed as muddy after Friday's rainstorm. After three straight days of 90-degree weather, Saturday's high is 66 degrees (18 C).

The U.S. Army Golden Knights will parachute, the B-2 Stealth bomber is set for a flyover and the Budweiser Clydesdales will parade later on.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.