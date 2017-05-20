Driver declared deceased on scene of US 62 wreck - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Driver declared deceased on scene of US 62 wreck

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Raycom Image) (Raycom Image)
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky State Police (KSP) have released the name of the driver who was killed in a vehicle accident on Saturday.

According to the press release from KSP, Rebekka Leach, 20-years-old, of Utica, KY., was declared deceased on the scene. The wreck happened on US-62, just outside of Central City around 3:25 p.m.

Leach was the only individual in the vehicle when she lost control and crossed the center line. The release states that once Leach crossed over the center line, she entered into the oncoming path of a Hyundai Sonata.

Two adults and one juvenile, the Sonata occupants, were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the wreck. The release from KSP does not list their current condition.

Both eastbound lanes of US-62 were closed while crews worked the scene. They have since been reopened.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Salem recovery begins after devastating flood

    Salem recovery begins after devastating flood

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:50:09 GMT
    Salem flooding damage (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)Salem flooding damage (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

    Business owners and volunteers were out picking up the pieces and cleaning up the mud on Saturday.

    More >>

    LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You could hear the pieces slowing being put back together in Salem early Saturday morning. Within three hours, water rose from around four to eighteen feet on the Blue River at Salem Friday night. “It was just unreal,” Bailey Sidwell said. “I just didn'

    More >>

  • Please and Thank You robbed, all stolen money recovered

    Please and Thank You robbed, all stolen money recovered

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:53:24 GMT
    Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You realized shortly after arriving at work that something was wrong. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You realized shortly after arriving at work that something was wrong. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

    Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. “The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.

    More >>

    Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. “The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: Images from Saturday's Chainsmokers concert at KFC Yum! Center

    SLIDESHOW: Images from Saturday's Chainsmokers concert at KFC Yum! Center

    Sunday, May 21 2017 9:39 AM EDT2017-05-21 13:39:11 GMT
    Sunday, May 21 2017 9:41 AM EDT2017-05-21 13:41:16 GMT

    Up for 22 Billboard Music Awards, the Chainsmokers brought their popular tour to Louisville's KFC Yum! Center on Saturday night. Take a look at these photos from Glenn Hirsch.

    More >>

    Up for 22 Billboard Music Awards, the Chainsmokers brought their popular tour to Louisville's KFC Yum! Center on Saturday night. Take a look at these photos from Glenn Hirsch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly