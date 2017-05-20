Park dedication honors longest serving Henderson Co. judge

A Henderson park that's been growing over the years, took a big step Saturday.

Henderson County Parks and Programs held an official ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the "Sandy Lee Watkins Park."

The park is dedicated after the late Sandy Watkins, who was the longest serving Henderson County Judge before passing away in 2010.

The park has an archery range, a place to fly remote control planes, and horse trails and a body of water are in the works.

