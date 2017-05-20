Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Lasorda hospitalized - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Dodgers Hall of Fame manager Lasorda hospitalized

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Dodgers say Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized.

The Dodgers say the 89-year-old Lasorda is resting comfortably. The team didn't provide any additional details Saturday on his condition.

Lasorda has spent almost seven decades in the Dodgers' organization, starting as a minor league pitcher in the Brooklyn system in 1949. He has been a pitcher, coach and manager for the Dodgers, and guided them to their last World Series championship in 1988.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 8 injured after plane clips LA airport truck

    8 injured after plane clips LA airport truck

    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:53:58 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:53:58 GMT

    Authorities say a plane has collided with an airport utility truck shortly after landing at Los Angeles International Airport, injuring as many as six people.

    More >>

    Authorities say a plane has collided with an airport utility truck shortly after landing at Los Angeles International Airport, injuring as many as six people.

    More >>

  • Utah GOP says goodbye to Chaffetz, with some disappointment

    Utah GOP says goodbye to Chaffetz, with some disappointment

    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:53:57 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:53:57 GMT
    As Utah Republicans met for their annual state convention Saturday, delegates broke from routine debates about party platforms to give Rep. Jason Chaffetz a warm send-off.More >>
    As Utah Republicans met for their annual state convention Saturday, delegates broke from routine debates about party platforms to give Rep. Jason Chaffetz a warm send-off.More >>

  • Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'dissatisfied'

    Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'dissatisfied'

    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:53:52 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:53:52 GMT
    The family of a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a white Ohio police officer after a suspected robbery last year says it's "completely dissatisfied" with how the investigation was handled after a grand jury voted...More >>
    The family of a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a white Ohio police officer after a suspected robbery last year says it's "completely dissatisfied" with how the investigation was handled after a grand jury voted not to indict the officer.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly