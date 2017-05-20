Blown transformer shuts down part of Grinstead Dr. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Blown transformer shuts down part of Grinstead Dr.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A blown transformer has shut down a main thoroughfare in Crescent Hill.

Peterson Avenue and Grinstead Drive will be blocked for several hours, according to MetroSafe.

LG&E crews are working to repair the transformer and power lines that are down.

No other information is available at this time.

