Girardi ejected in animated argument, 3 tossed in Yanks-Rays - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Girardi ejected in animated argument, 3 tossed in Yanks-Rays

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi covers home plate with dirt after being ejected along with pitching coach Larry Rothschild by home plate umpire Scott Barry during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay ... (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi covers home plate with dirt after being ejected along with pitching coach Larry Rothschild by home plate umpire Scott Barry during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay ...
(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Dickerson holds his bat after being hit with a pitch from New York Yankees' Tommy Layne during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Catching for the Yankees... (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Dickerson holds his bat after being hit with a pitch from New York Yankees' Tommy Layne during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Catching for the Yankees...
By DICK SCANLON
Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Yankees manager Joe Girardi has been ejected during an animated argument and New York pitching coach Larry Rothschild and Tampa Bay starter Matt Andriese also have been tossed in a testy game at Tropicana Field.

Three batters were hit by pitches in the middle innings Saturday.

Andriese hit Matt Holliday after giving up a home run to Gary Sanchez in the fifth. In the bottom half, Yankees reliever Tommy Layne plunked Corey Dickerson, who had hit two home runs off starter Masahiro Tanaka.

Later in the fifth, Rothschild was tossed by plate umpire Scott Barry after Logan Morrison's two-run single put the Rays ahead 9-4. Girardi then came out to argue and was ejected. Girardi covered the plate with dirt during the dispute.

Andriese hit Aaron Judge with a pitch leading off the sixth and was thrown out.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • 8 injured after plane clips LA airport truck

    8 injured after plane clips LA airport truck

    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:53:58 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:53:58 GMT

    Authorities say a plane has collided with an airport utility truck shortly after landing at Los Angeles International Airport, injuring as many as six people.

    More >>

    Authorities say a plane has collided with an airport utility truck shortly after landing at Los Angeles International Airport, injuring as many as six people.

    More >>

  • Utah GOP says goodbye to Chaffetz, with some disappointment

    Utah GOP says goodbye to Chaffetz, with some disappointment

    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:53:57 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:53:57 GMT
    As Utah Republicans met for their annual state convention Saturday, delegates broke from routine debates about party platforms to give Rep. Jason Chaffetz a warm send-off.More >>
    As Utah Republicans met for their annual state convention Saturday, delegates broke from routine debates about party platforms to give Rep. Jason Chaffetz a warm send-off.More >>

  • Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'dissatisfied'

    Police probe, grand jury leave teen's family 'dissatisfied'

    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:53:52 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:53:52 GMT
    The family of a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a white Ohio police officer after a suspected robbery last year says it's "completely dissatisfied" with how the investigation was handled after a grand jury voted...More >>
    The family of a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a white Ohio police officer after a suspected robbery last year says it's "completely dissatisfied" with how the investigation was handled after a grand jury voted not to indict the officer.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly