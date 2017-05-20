Reds rally to beat Rockies 12-8, break 7-game slide

By JOE KAYAP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Scott Schebler's homer completed Cincinnati's comeback from a five-run deficit on Saturday, and the Reds ended a seven-game losing streak - their longest in a year - with a 12-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Cincinnati's losing streak was its longest since it dropped 11 straight last May.

Colorado rookie Antonio Senzatela was in line for an NL-leading seventh win before the Rockies' bullpen let the big lead slip away. Senzatela had a bases-loaded single during a six-run fifth inning that put the Rockies ahead 8-3.

Devon Mesoraco hit a solo homer to start the Reds' sixth against Chad Qualls, who faced only four batters. Schebler's three-run shot off Mike Dunn (2-1) finished a six-run rally.

Asher Wojciechowski (WOE'-joe-howski), who was called up before the game to help the Reds' overworked bullpen, gave up one hit in 3 2/3 innings for his first major league win.

