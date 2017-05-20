Twitter leader laments social media role in Trump's election

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A co-founder of Twitter says he's sorry if the popular social media platform helped put Donald Trump in the White House, as the president has suggested.
In an interview (http://nyti.ms/2qGcKkm ) with The New York Times, Evan Williams says Twitter's role in Trump's populist rise is "a very bad thing."
The president has credited Twitter with his election to the highest office in the land.
When confronted with that notion, Williams said: "If it's true that he wouldn't be president if it weren't for Twitter, then yeah, I'm sorry."
The 45-year-old Silicon Valley entrepreneur also said the internet is obviously broken because it rewards extremes.
Williams also says he was wrong thinking that the world would be a better place if there was a platform for everyone to freely speak and exchange ideas.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
