UofL group holds kickoff for violence prevention initiative

The Youth Violence Prevention Research Center at UofL held the Youth Violence Prevention Campaign Kick-Off at the Louisville Central Community Center. (Source: University of Louisville)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL held an event to prevent youth violence on Saturday. The Youth Violence Prevention Research Center at UofL held the

Youth Violence Prevention Campaign Kick-Off at the Louisville Central Community Center.

The event was to kick off YVPRC's three-year social campaign aimed at reducing youth violence.

The group is working with the Louisville Metro Mayor's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods to promote the message of Pride, Peace, Prevention.

The event was called Changing the Narrative: The 9 Beyond 9th, referencing Louisville's nine neighborhoods west of 9th Street downtown.

Local spoken word artists performed at the event, and local radio station B96.5 provided music.

Funding for this campaign came from a 2015 grant from the CDC. Eight youth fellows used those funds to create and test the social media campaign by "opposing the perception that violence is normal, accepted and expected, particularly among African American youth".

The groups' message will be spread through YouTube videos, advertising, billboards, print ads and social media platforms through Spring 2020.

