Golden Alert issued for missing Elizabethtown woman

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Elizabethtown officials have issued a Golden Alert for a missing 27-year-old woman.

Melissa Emerick is a ward of the state. She left her residence in the 100 block of College Street Road on Friday night and hasn't been seen since.

She is described as a black female, 5'5", weighing 220 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Emerick was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light green shirt and green high-top tennis shoes.

She's believed to have left with an unknown white male with brown hair and beard, in a red SUV.

Emerick is an insulin-dependent diabetic and left home without her medication. She was observed leaving her residence with two trash bags full of clothes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Elizabethtown Police at 270-765-4125.

