Red Bull Global Rallycross comes to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The second round of the 2017 Red Bull Global Rallycross season is happening at the Kentucky Exposition Center this weekend.

The brand new Louisville course featured all of Red Bull GRC's signature elements, including a mix of dirt and pavement, a 70-foot dirt tabletop jump and tight, dirt corners.

"This is an incredible opportunity for the Kentucky Exposition Center to bring one of the fastest and most exciting events in motorsports to fans," said Jason Rittenberry, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues. "We've delivered monster truck shows, championship tractor pulls and off-road races in the past, but this is a whole different level of competition, a new and unique event for the community."

This is the first time the series has come to Kentucky.

You can watch Sunday's Rallycross action from 1-3 p.m. on WAVE 3 News.

