Storm damages parts of Madison, Indiana

MADISON, IN (WAVE) - A severe storm came through Madison around 7:00 p.m. Saturday, leaving destruction in its path.

On a hilltop near Highway 62, a Circle K gas station had the roof sheared off its fuel plaza. Employees say no one was injured.

Further east, Ten Pin Alley had its roof torn off by the storm, also.

People were reportedly inside the bowling alley when it occurred.

Other people in surrounding homes reported structural damage and lots of downed trees.

The local sheriff's department confirmed there were no injuries involved with this storm.

