ISP issues Amber Alert for 1-year-old child - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

breaking

ISP issues Amber Alert for 1-year-old child

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Solomon Rhoades (Source: ISP) Solomon Rhoades (Source: ISP)
Andrea Rhoades (Source: ISP) Andrea Rhoades (Source: ISP)
Solomon Rhoades (Source: ISP) Solomon Rhoades (Source: ISP)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police, along with the Columbus Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old child believed to be in extreme danger. 

Police say Solomon Isiah Rhoades was abducted by his non-custodial mother, Andrea Rhoades. 

Solomon Rhoades has blonde hair and blue eyes, has a birth mark on the back of his head, and was not wearing any clothes when he was last seen. He was reported missing Saturday evening around 8:30 . from the 3300 block of Sycamore Drive in Columbus.

Andrea Rhoades is a 43 year old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 210 pounds. She was last seen driving a gray 2003 Chevrolet Blazer with Indiana license plate XVK853.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Officer Nick Rodman's brother: 'He was the best husband and dad that I've ever known'
Golden Alert issued for missing Elizabethtown woman
Storm damages parts of Madison, Indiana

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either Solomon or Andrea Rhoades is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at (812) 376-2600, or call 911.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Salem recovery begins after devastating flood

    Salem recovery begins after devastating flood

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:50:09 GMT
    Salem flooding damage (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)Salem flooding damage (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

    Business owners and volunteers were out picking up the pieces and cleaning up the mud on Saturday.

    More >>

    LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You could hear the pieces slowing being put back together in Salem early Saturday morning. Within three hours, water rose from around four to eighteen feet on the Blue River at Salem Friday night. “It was just unreal,” Bailey Sidwell said. “I just didn'

    More >>

  • Please and Thank You robbed, all stolen money recovered

    Please and Thank You robbed, all stolen money recovered

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:53:24 GMT
    Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You realized shortly after arriving at work that something was wrong. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You realized shortly after arriving at work that something was wrong. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

    Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. “The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.

    More >>

    Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. “The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.

    More >>

  • breaking

    ISP issues Amber Alert for 1-year-old child

    ISP issues Amber Alert for 1-year-old child

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-05-21 08:40:53 GMT
    Andrea Rhoades (L) and Soloman Rhoades (R) (Source: ISP)Andrea Rhoades (L) and Soloman Rhoades (R) (Source: ISP)

    Police say Solomon Isiah Rhoades was abducted by his non-custodial mother, Andrea Rhoades. 

    More >>

    Police say Solomon Isiah Rhoades was abducted by his non-custodial mother, Andrea Rhoades. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly