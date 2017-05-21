ISP issues Amber Alert for 1-year-old child

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - The Indiana State Police, along with the Columbus Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old child believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say Solomon Isiah Rhoades was abducted by his non-custodial mother, Andrea Rhoades.

Solomon Rhoades has blonde hair and blue eyes, has a birth mark on the back of his head, and was not wearing any clothes when he was last seen. He was reported missing Saturday evening around 8:30 . from the 3300 block of Sycamore Drive in Columbus.

Andrea Rhoades is a 43 year old white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 210 pounds. She was last seen driving a gray 2003 Chevrolet Blazer with Indiana license plate XVK853.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Officer Nick Rodman's brother: 'He was the best husband and dad that I've ever known'

+ Golden Alert issued for missing Elizabethtown woman

+ Storm damages parts of Madison, Indiana

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either Solomon or Andrea Rhoades is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at (812) 376-2600, or call 911.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.