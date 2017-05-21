Former MotoGP champion Hayden remains in critical condition

(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File). FILE - In this Sunday Oct. 29, 2006 file photo, United States Honda rider Nicky Hayden celebrates after winning the world Moto GP championship at the Cheste racetrack near Valencia, Spain. American motorcycle racer Nic...

CESENA, Italy (AP) - Four days after being hit by a car while training on his bicycle, American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden remains in "extremely serious" condition in an Italian hospital.

The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, where Hayden is being treated, says on Sunday that Hayden's condition "remains unchanged."

The hospital said earlier in the week that Hayden has severe cerebral damage and multiple traumatic injuries.

Hayden, who was in Italy following a race at nearby Imola, was transported to the Bufalini facility following the incident on the Rimini coast.

The 35-year-old Hayden won the MotoGP title in 2006. He is 13th in this season's Superbike standings.

Several family members have flown in from the United States, including his mother and brother. Hayden's father is too ill to travel.

