SLIDESHOW: Images from Saturday's Chainsmokers concert at KFC Yu - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: Images from Saturday's Chainsmokers concert at KFC Yum! Center

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Up for 22 Billboard Music Awards, the Chainsmokers brought their popular tour to Louisville's KFC Yum! Center on Saturday night. Take a look at these photos from Glenn Hirsch.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the photos

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.  

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Salem recovery begins after devastating flood

    Salem recovery begins after devastating flood

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:50 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:50:09 GMT
    Salem flooding damage (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)Salem flooding damage (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

    Business owners and volunteers were out picking up the pieces and cleaning up the mud on Saturday.

    More >>

    LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You could hear the pieces slowing being put back together in Salem early Saturday morning. Within three hours, water rose from around four to eighteen feet on the Blue River at Salem Friday night. “It was just unreal,” Bailey Sidwell said. “I just didn'

    More >>

  • Please and Thank You robbed, all stolen money recovered

    Please and Thank You robbed, all stolen money recovered

    Saturday, May 20 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-05-20 04:53:24 GMT
    Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You realized shortly after arriving at work that something was wrong. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You realized shortly after arriving at work that something was wrong. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

    Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. “The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.

    More >>

    Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. “The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been,” Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: Images from Saturday's Chainsmokers concert at KFC Yum! Center

    SLIDESHOW: Images from Saturday's Chainsmokers concert at KFC Yum! Center

    Sunday, May 21 2017 9:39 AM EDT2017-05-21 13:39:11 GMT
    Sunday, May 21 2017 9:41 AM EDT2017-05-21 13:41:16 GMT

    Up for 22 Billboard Music Awards, the Chainsmokers brought their popular tour to Louisville's KFC Yum! Center on Saturday night. Take a look at these photos from Glenn Hirsch.

    More >>

    Up for 22 Billboard Music Awards, the Chainsmokers brought their popular tour to Louisville's KFC Yum! Center on Saturday night. Take a look at these photos from Glenn Hirsch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly