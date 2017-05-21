Zverev signals arrival, beats Djokovic to win Italian Open

(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia). Ukraine's Elina Svitolina returns the ball during her semi final match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 20, 2017.

By ANDREW DAMPFAP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) - Alexander Zverev signaled his anticipated arrival among the tennis elite by defeating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 Sunday to win the Italian Open.

The 20-year-old Zverev became the youngest player to win a Masters 1000 event since Djokovic won in Miami a decade ago at 19.

Zverev broke in the very first game and was never really challenged by Djokovic, who appeared drained after having to win two matches Saturday to reach the final.

The title will move Zverev up to a career-high No. 10 in the rankings Monday and place him among the contenders for the French Open, the year's second Grand Slam which begins next Sunday.

Earlier, Elina Svitolina surged to No. 1 in the season-long rankings race by beating Simona Halep 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the women's final.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.