Top-seeded Cards take 3-game losing streak into ACC Tournament

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The pairings for this week's ACC Baseball Tournament were announced Sunday morning.

UofL's rainout against Florida State on Saturday, the final day of the regular season, gave the Cards the tournament's top seed. Louisville finished its regular season with a 23-6 record (46-9 overall), a half game ahead of No. 2 North Carolina, which finished 23-7 (44-11).

The games begin Tuesday at 11 a.m., and the tournament concludes with the championship game Sunday at noon.

All games will be played at Slugger Field in downtown Louisville.

The Cards are in Pool A with No. 8 seed Florida State and 12th-seeded Notre Dame. UofL plays Notre Dame on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Florida State the next day at 3 p.m. Louisville was among the hottest teams in the country until last week when Indiana snapped its 15-game winning streak before the Cards came home and lost two straight to Florida State. The Cards gave up 20 runs in those two games to an FSU squad that has won eight of its last 10 games.

The full bracket can be seen here.

