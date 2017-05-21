Young whale finds its way out of Southern California harbor

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) - A humpback whale that made a big splash with boaters after wandering into a Southern California harbor was on the move again Sunday after finding its way back to the open ocean.
"We have great news," an ecstatic Ventura Harbormaster John Higgins told The Associated Press. "The whale was able to find its way out."
Authorities may have helped it on its way by playing a continuous loop of humpback whale feeding sounds overnight near the harbor's entrance-exit point.
The idea was to draw the whale toward the open water under the belief there would be something good to eat.
The 40-foot-long creature had wowed boaters and passers-by on shore for hours Saturday after it arrived in the small fishing harbor north of Los Angeles.
People stood on small boats and docks watching it swim back and forth and occasionally surface.
Whale experts told Higgins it appeared to be a healthy juvenile, although he didn't know its age.
The Coast Guard, National Parks Service, authorities and volunteers spent hours trying unsuccessfully to shepherd it back to the ocean.
After blocking its path with boats and banging on pipes failed to work, they tried the whale feeding sounds. The tactic finally succeeded after they cleared everyone out of the area and moved the underwater speakers closer to the ocean.
Authorities discovered the whale had left on its own when they returned in the morning, Higgins said.
As far as he knows, the young humpback was the first to pay a visit to Ventura Harbor.
"We've had California grey whales just peek into the harbor as they're going up and down the coast," he said. "But none have ever gone into the harbor."
