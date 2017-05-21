NWS confirms tornado in Jefferson County, IN - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NWS confirms tornado in Jefferson County, IN

By Andreina Centlivre, Reporter
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Jefferson County, Indiana on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

MADISON, IN (WAVE) -The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Jefferson County, Indiana on Saturday.

An EF1 with wind speeds of 100 miles per hour touched down along North Papermill Road near Galway Trail.

There were also straight-lined winds reaching between 90 and 100 miles per hour that cause damage to some local businesses.

"There is a lot of stuff that is broken and that kind of thing and a lot of the girls have been picking up and trying to save what we can save," Maureen Large said.

Large's nursery was hit by strong winds but the damage did not compare to the roof pulled off of her neighbors at Ten Pin Alley.

This is where the National Weather Service and Jefferson County's Emergency Management began their investigation Sunday morning.

"The roof came off and did a lot of damage downstream but for the most part you can look around and see things right next to the bowling alley are not touched at all," Mike Callahan said. 

Callahan with the National Weather Service used an app on his phone to collect pictures, enter direction of the damage and estimates on wind speed.

"Wind speeds of a tornado are always estimated by looking at the damage pattern," Callahan said.

Off State Road 62, cars drove by trying to get a glimpse of the damage in Madison but there were down power lines and tree limbs throughout Jefferson County.

"The ground was so saturated from the water from Friday nights storm and then from yesterday’s storm and the high winds did a lot of damage to the trees," Robert Black said.

Black, the assistant director of the Jefferson County Emergency Management initially believed much of the damage was caused by straight-lined winds.

Many power lines were down and Large was running off generator to keep her nursery open.

"People have come in they are checking it out see how damaged we were but everyone has been buying," Large said.

    Business owners and volunteers were out picking up the pieces and cleaning up the mud on Saturday.

    Early Thursday morning, Zara Goldberg, a barista at Please and Thank You, opened the coffee shop for the day. "The sun was already coming up so it was a little less spooky than it could have been," Goldberg said. However, her morning routine quickly came to a halt.

    A juvenile was shot in the 2100 block of west Madison St, Metrosafe confirms.

