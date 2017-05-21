KSP cadet class begins training program

Lt Michael Webb said many people who begin the KSP training fail. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - 63 Kentucky police officers are set to become state troopers, if they can make it past training.

Cadet Class 95 kicked off their courses today in Frankfort.

This is the fourth class to go through the law enforcement accelerated program, or LEAP, which is 12 weeks of training, instead of 24.

The first day of class included a 300 meter run and physical fitness tests, and not everyone is strong enough to finish.

"A lot of folks that come here, come looking for a job," Lt Michael Webb said. "A lot of folks come here looking to be a police officer. Those folks typically do not make it. We are looking for people to be a Kentucky State Trooper, period."

The cadet class had to pass a polygraph test, and written and physical tests to be considered for the course.

