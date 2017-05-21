Crash in Graves County injures one - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Crash in Graves County injures one

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A teen has been charged after a crash in Graves County, Kentucky that resulted in minor injuries.

According to the Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, on Sunday May 21 at 11:27 a.m. a Deputy was dispatched to the intersection of KY 339S and KY 58W, for the report of a crash with injuries.

Investigation revealed that Preston and Melissa Stroud of Wingo, Ky had been east bound on KY 58W.

A 16-year-old driver had been south bound on KY 339S.

Officials said the teen stopped at stop sign but was emotional and did not see the Strouds traveling east.

She pulled out in front of the Strouds and they were unable to avoid the collision, striking the teen's vehicle in the right side.

Mrs. Stroud was checked by EMS and declined any further treatment.

The teen's parents arrived and took her to an area medical center with non-life threatening injuries.

Being emotional, and not complying with license restrictions were factors to the collision.

The teen was cited for no operators license because she is restricted to corrective lenses which she was not wearing.

Sheriff’s Deputy was assisted at the scene by Wingo Fire Department and Mayfield/Graves Co. EMS.

    •   
