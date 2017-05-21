Dixie Area Business Association holds annual expo

Businesses in the Dixie corridor were showing off their goods Saturday, at the annual Dixie Area Business Association Expo at Valley High School. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Businesses in the Dixie corridor were showing off their goods Saturday, at the annual Dixie Area Business Association Expo at Valley High School.

The event gave students a chance to see what businesses and non profits are in their area.

The group even held a silent auction, the proceeds of which went towards a scholarship fund for the students.

"We raised over $5,000 this past year," Eddie Squires, DABA vice president said. "We awarded five $1,000 scholarships to our students here in this area. The silent auction proceeds will go to next years' scholarships."

The association covers Shively, PRP and Valley Station.

