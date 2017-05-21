Dixie Area Business Association holds annual expo - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Dixie Area Business Association holds annual expo

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Businesses in the Dixie corridor were showing off their goods Saturday, at the annual Dixie Area Business Association Expo at Valley High School. 

The event gave students a chance to see what businesses and non profits are in their area.

The group even held a silent auction, the proceeds of which went towards a scholarship fund for the students.

"We raised over $5,000 this past year," Eddie Squires, DABA vice president said. "We awarded five $1,000 scholarships to our students here in this area. The silent auction proceeds will go to next years' scholarships."

The association covers Shively, PRP and Valley Station.

